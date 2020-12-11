PwC employs SailPoint to achieve their client goals

In our latest issue of Technology Magazine and Business Chief EMEA , we spoke to PwC’s Ivo Van Bennekom and Duane Carstens on the role of identity and access management in facilitating digital transformation.

Whilst PwC is primarily a consulting and advisory company, PwC explains that it still remains technology and vendor agnostic. “The technology vendors that we work with are a big part of helping clients to decrease their IT complexity so that there's more room to create business value,” says Van Bennekom. “Typically, the vendors that we work with are capable of covering a whole ecosystem of use cases and different types of identities, all from the cloud.”

The companies that PwC works with are therefore carefully selected through a consultative approach, based on product value and market need. “Digital identity for us as a business is one of our growth priorities over the next few years,” says Carstens. “Together with the right partnerships, matching a solution to a client problem, and our robust methodologies supported by our global network of subject matter experts, we will continue to add the desired value to our client engagements.”

One particular partner of PwC’s is SailPoint. Founded in 2004, SailPoint is a computer software company that “collectively stands for bringing out the best in one another to the benefit of stakeholders around the world.”

Founded on the promise “to provide innovative solutions to some of the world’s most challenging and dynamic business challenges [...] in an exciting, collaborative, caring and fun work environment,” SailPoint strives to innovate and rethink technology to tackle real business challenges and help its customers add value.

SailPoint Predictive Identity

“As you digitise, move to the cloud and adopt new technologies, managing user access gets much harder. Manual processes are limiting and error-prone. And when you add increasing regulations and security vulnerabilities, it becomes even more complex,” states SailPoint. With this in mind the company offers its customers AI capabilities and cloud governance to enhance and accelerate identity related decisions and tasks.