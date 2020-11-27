PwC: reducing complexity in identity and access management

PwC ha s identified a number of trends affecting organisations, centered around a digital landscape that was growing in complexity even before the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are in a very strange and unprecedented situation - the ‘new normal’, as we call it within PwC,” says Ivo Van Bennekom, Director, Digital Identity. “What that new normal means, is that it’s accelerated a big change that was already happening prior to the COVID-19 situation, where we see clients changing from a traditional value chain that was very direct, to starting to become more part of a digital ecosystem, collaborating to delivering a variety of services towards the end consumer.”

Increased digital complexity and ever-changing employee roles within an organisation means identifying and allowing the access of users is all the more important. “Managing identity is vital, but it's also a daunting task for many organisations who lack proper identity and access management (IAM) for governing their digital identities,” says Duane Carstens, Director, Cybersecurity & Privacy. “That’s regardless of their IAM service maturity and whether they are adopting or replacing digital technology through their digital transformation”.

To help organisations with digital identity, the company maintains more than 950 digital identity professionals as part of a broader cyber team that is 3,500 strong, with extensive experience across various industries. PwC consequently differentiates itself from competitors in the space along a number of lines. “One of the biggest benefits that clients see when working with us, is that we can deliver an integrated approach to the whole breadth and depth of cybersecurity and digital identity management,” says Van Bennekom. Carstens believes in the transformative power of PwC’s cyber business. “The purpose of our cyber business is to help build a secure digital society. This is done through three key aspects, including 1) serving our clients, 2) extensive research and disruption to the market and to threat actors which is done by challenging conventional thinking, and 3) shaping society by being an exemplar. These three key aspects are encompassed by our DNA which includes empowering an innovative and diverse team.

PwC is equally focused on forging strong bonds with their customers. “Our value is defined by the relationship with the client,” says Carstens. “That relationship is born from an intelligent, engaged, highly collaborative process. It’s about helping them through their digital transformation journey, through their challenges and providing the insight to assist clients to reach their objectives.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in innovative attack vectors which companies must respond to. “We see key emerging cybersecurity risks as a result of COVID-19,” says Carstens. “There are a lot of opportunistic threats at the moment. The increasing attacks on businesses means that identity and access management continues to be of paramount significance, in the risk management priorities of organisations.”

“The focus should be on providing the right people, with the right access, at the right time through the identification, authentication and appropriate authorisation information security principles” Carstens adds. “Identity and access management is not just about the technology, it also involves the organisation’s people, processes and governance on the service. This holistic approach will provide secured flexibility for your remote workforce to remain productive and ‘work from anywhere’.”