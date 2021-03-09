Stefan Engelhardt, Cloud for Utilities

brand
Experienced Go-to-Market Managers driving digital solutions and transformation

Dominic Ellis
Mar 9
Stefan Engelhardt joined SAP in 1997 where he supported the specification and launch of SAP’s first industry solution for utilities as Global Product Management Specialist. Since then, Stefan has held various management positions within SAP’s Industry Business Unit Utilities, becoming Vice President Utilities in 2007. In that role, he is responsible for SAP’s global Go-to-Market strategy for the utilities industry and focuses in particular on the definition and execution of SAP’s bi-modal product innovation strategy based on SAP S/4HANA for Utilities and the new SAP Cloud for Utilities solution portfolio.

On joining SAP, he supported the specification and launch of SAP’s first industry solution for Utilities as Global Product Management Specialist. He studied Geo-Sciences at the University of Heidelberg and holds diplomas in Geology and Geography and a PhD degree for Natural Sciences from the University of Heidelberg.

Read the full story HERE 

On is a customer and more importantly, a partner, co-developing market standards – the same with Badenova. We must ensure the scope of solutions is meeting market demands and opening new revenue streams.

Stefan Engelhardt | SAP Cloud for Utilities

