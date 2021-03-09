Matheu Munar, SAP Cloud Utilities

Mateu Munar, who has been with SAP for nearly 15 years, is currently Senior Director in the Industry Business Unit for Utilities.



He is responsible for the Go-to-Market of the new SAP Cloud for Utilities Suite. Mateu has 20 years of experience in the utilities industry – before joining the Industry Business Unit Utilities, he held several roles in the industry, first as Consultant and Solution Architect implementing the SAP for Utilities Solutions, and afterwards leading the Utilities Consulting Team in the EMEA region. He is highly experienced at working with utilities customers in different market roles, and through the full cycle of the SAP for Utilities Solution.

Mateu is experienced collaborating with customers in Brazil, UK, Colombia, Spain, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia and Slovenia among others, building strong knowledge in the regulated and deregulated markets of these countries. Prior to SAP, he held consultant roles at Accenture, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young and Ernst & Young in Barcelona. He was educated at Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya between 1994-2000.

Read the full story HERE