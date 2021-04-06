Coen Huesmann: Art of the possible with CGI

Coen Huesmann, Vice President Consulting Services Manufacturing Center of Excellence at CGI Nederland joined the company at the height of the global pandemic – a challenge for any leader to make his mark.

But nine months on, Huesmann’s leadership style of being inclusive and inspirational is helping large manufacturers around the world bridge the gap between OT and IT systems as they take the next steps on accelerating their digital journey towards Industry 4.0.

“I think a leader should be inspirational, setting a direction for people to follow,” said Huesmann who has previously held executive positions with Accenture, Philips and KPMG working with clients ranging from Toyota to the Royal Netherland Air Force.

“I like to work with diverse teams because I think diverse teams make better decisions, reach better goals and are more innovative. Being inclusive allows you to build bridges with different stakeholders. I think that’s what leaders are for, to bridge those gaps.”

Huesmann is an entrepreneurial people manager with extensive international experience in the areas of lean manufacturing and supply chain management working in countries from Indonesia and Australia to Mexico.

“I've done a lot of international assignments in what we now call business intelligence. I really wanted to live abroad. And that country became Australia, where I joined Philips as a black belt lean six sigma. I was completely freed up to do breakthrough process improvements - we did that in manufacturing and supply chain and basically reinvented the whole business model.”