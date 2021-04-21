Achieve the golden batch in manufacturing with Hexagon

Achieve operational excellence with Hexagon’s PPM division which specialises in asset lifecycle and operations management - paving the way for a successful digital transformation.

For the past 50 years Hexagon has been helping more than 5,000 global customers to achieve the golden batch in manufacturing with data-centric workflows to empower front-line operators and enable enterprise scalability.

By using Hexagon’s j5 IndustriaForm Templates companies can bridge the old with the new by consolidating siloed paper and electronic forms into a single configurable enterprise scheme. This allows operators to view approved workflows and managers to track the process.

Hexagon’s PPM division is a key partner for CGI as they work to connect human input into manufacturing procedures, enabling the customisation of manufacturing execution systems (MES).

As CGI focuses on data harvesting to achieve smart manufacturing for their clients, Hexagon is helping to optimise their golden batch process by digitising their workflows allowing for a more controlled, consistent work process.

“Hexagon is one of our partners in the automation of manual processes,” said Coen Huesmann, Vice President of Consulting Services Manufacturing Center of Excellence at CGI Nederland, who pointed out how important this partnership is for CGI’s journey to Industry 4.0.

“For one of our manufacturing clients, we are jointly supporting the automation of the formulation of their products. With this solution our customer is able to bring new recipes to production in a standardised and automated way, making production and product change over safer and much more efficient,” he said.

Neil Singh, Industry Consultant, Hexagon PPM Division said: “Digitalising batch production and including the operator’s input gives companies the ability to truly understand the real consistency of their operations and make the best use of their human sensor-generated information.

“The goal is to increase efficiency and agility and ultimately enable sustainable production,” he said.

To find out more about how Hexagon is partnering with CGI you can read the latest issue of Technology and Manufacturing here.