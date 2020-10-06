brand
Leadership & Strategy

Bain & Company: leaders in strategy consulting

Chedid Haddad, Director of Strategy & Operations at Bain & Company (Middle East) on best practices and trends relating to strategic consulting

Georgia Wilson
Oct 06, 2020

16 min read

COVID-19: the impact on investor management in EMEA

Sankar Krishnan, EVP and Industry Head, Banking and Capital Markets, Capgemini, discusses the impact of COVID-19 in EMEA for investor management

Georgia Wilson
Jul 31, 2020

14 min read

Sage: three things fast-growing businesses do right

Mansoor Sarwar, Regional Director at Sage Middle East discusses the three things that fast growing businesses are doing right. As businesses settle into a

Mansoor Sarwar
May 07, 2020

16 min read

COVID-19 the impact on global freight strategies

Matt East, Senior Advisor, Logistics &amp; Infrastructure Policy, UK, Europe &amp; Middle East, GHD, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on global freight str

Matt East
May 07, 2020

13 min read

Corporate Finance

How cloud platforms can redefine HR operations

Business Chief EMEA learns from Accenture how digitisation is redefining HR, and the ways cloud platforms can help organisations stay ahead

Georgia Wilson
Jul 31, 2020

12 min read

Digital transformation in corporate finance

From AI and RPA to advanced data analytics, digital transformation in the corporate finance sector is poised to reach maturity

Harry Menear
Jul 30, 2020

22 min read

COVID-19: KPMG expects an increase in M&A activity in GCC

In a recent report, KPMG highlights that there is an expected increase in merger and acquisition activity in the GCC region as a result of COVID-19.

Georgia Wilson
Jun 05, 2020

7 min read

COVID-19: Kenya receives US$206mn loan from AfDB 

With the total number of cases continuing to rise within Africa, we look at how AfDB is supporting Kenya with a US$206mn loan to battle the virus. To supp

Georgia Wilson
May 27, 2020

10 min read

Technology

AI challenges and opportunities in Asia

AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different

Marcus Lawrence
Jul 30, 2020

13 min read

Automation Anywhere: free software bots to combat COVID-19

Global leader in RPA - Automation Anywhere - provides free software bots to enable business continuity and employee productivity amidst COVID-19.

Georgia Wilson
Jun 05, 2020

7 min read

COVID-19: Agility helps organisations increase online sales

In a partnership between Agility, ExpandCart and Shipa, are helping retailers and small businesses grow their online sales.

Georgia Wilson
Jun 05, 2020

7 min read

COVID-19: driving UK procurement digitalisation

Recent research conducted by Ivalua highlights that the impact of COVID-19 has increased the need for digitalisation in the UK’s procurement industry.

Georgia Wilson
Jun 05, 2020

7 min read

Digital Strategy

Designing a digital strategy and the impact of COVID-19

Business Chief EMEA takes a look at McKinsey’s 10 factors for a successful digital transformation strategy and the impact of COVID-19

Georgia Wilson
Jul 30, 2020

22 min read

ITFC & IsDB’s digital initiative for Africa's medical staff

In response to the current pandemic, ITFC and IsDB alongside SMMAR, have launched a platform to facilitate learning and knowledge sharing between medical

Georgia Wilson
Apr 28, 2020

9 min read

Hoorah Digital: is hyper personalisation becoming

Business Chief, sits down with Hoorah Digital to discuss industry trends, up and coming innovations and the challenges within the industry.

Georgia Wilson
Feb 21, 2020

13 min read

Human Capital

The evolution of talent strategies

Business Chief EMEA gains insight from Tom Tom, Webhelp and Alexander Manns Solutions on the evolution of talent strategies and best practices

Georgia Wilson
Oct 07, 2020

16 min read

Sustainability

