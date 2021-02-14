brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#influentialwomen#startups#venturecapital#Europe

Top 10 most influential women in European startup companies

Business Chief EMEA lists its top 10 influential women making a significant impact in the startup and venture capital space

Georgia Wilson
|Feb 15|magazine1 min read

With just a few weeks until International Women’s Day on March 8, Business Chief EMEA ranks its top 10 influential women based on EU startups' top 50 women in Europe that are making a significant impact in the startup and venture capital space when it comes to innovation, humanitarian efforts and equality.

View Top 10