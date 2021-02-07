Top 10 emerging and growing IoT business trends 2021

One of the strongest enablers in the acceleration of society’s and industry’s digital transformation, The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to take 2021 by storm.

From transportation, health and food production, to energy consumption and safety, the adoption of IoT technology – connecting devices to collect and share tedata – is predicted to offer huge benefits to both business and society. And when combined with other technologies, like AI or blockchain, the results can be entirely transformative.

After analysing the top IoT business trends in relevant markets and industries, Bjorn Burbach, Partner Digital Cities – Mobility and Logistics EMEA for Siemens Advanta predicts both emerging and growing IoT trends of 2021.