PayU: 10 trends for fintech in Africa 2021
Karen Nadasen, Country Manager, South Africa, PayU, Africa list the top 10 2021 fintech trends in Africa
Karen Nadasen, Country Manager, South Africa, PayU, Africa
|Jan 4|1 min read
Karen Nadasen, Country Manager, South Africa, PayU, Africa list the top 10 2021 fintech trends in Africa
Karen Nadasen, Country Manager, South Africa, PayU, Africa speaks to Business Chief EMEA on the top 10 trends in the fintech industry in Africa for 2021.
For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of