#Technology #Forrester #COVID-19 #2021

Forrester: Top 10 European 2021 business predictions

Business Chief gains insight from Forrester on its top 10 predictions for business operations in 2021

Georgia Wilson
|Oct 24|magazine1 min read

With COVID-19 having significant impact around the world, Forrester holds no doubt in that, much of an organisation's success will depend on how quickly and how well they can adopt technology and develop platforms to differentiate a business from competitors.

“In 2021, every company will focus on technology-fuelled experiences,

operations, products, and ecosystems,” commented Forrester.

