Workday study forecasts spike in digital revenue
Latest global study from Workday forecasts a spike in digital revenue as CEO champion digital initiatives
Latest global study from Workday forecasts a spike in digital revenue as CEO champion digital initiatives
In an announcement made by Workday, the company reported the release of its latest study “Organisational Agility: Roadmap to Digital Acceleration”.
The study explored the state of digital initiatives and organisational agility. Workday surveyed voer 1,000 C-suite executives and business leaders in order to identify key challenges and opportunities in adopting digital best practices for greater organisational agility.
“The survey results indicate that business leaders plan to accelerate digital initiatives, with one-third noting that the single change that would improve organisational resilience with future crises is accelerated rates of digital growth,” stated Workday.
Key findings from the report:
“Business leaders now face a harsher reality about the urgency of digital transformation. This study highlights that COVID-19 not only cemented the need for companies to modernise but, as important, to accelerate those efforts. From supporting remote work processes to increasing opportunities for digital revenue and rebuilding supply chains, technology limitations proved to be a challenge for organisations in 2020, creating urgency to embrace and adopt new digital strategies,” commented Leighanne Levensaler, executive vice president, corporate strategy, and managing director and co-head, Workday Ventures, Workday.
For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of