Vodafone provides free broadband in 2021 to small businesses

In an announcement made by Vodafone, the telecommunications company has established plans to help UK small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic by providing its business broadband free for 2021.

Its latest offer, follows research that the number of small businesses running entirely online has doubled during the pandemic, with 71% saying that they are more reliant than ever on broadband.

Available on a 36 month plan to all small businesses (1-50 employees) - including existing customers who are eligible to upgrade - will be able to take advantage of the 12 months free broadband offer across the UK until the 28th of February.

Other key findings from research conducted by Vofafone’s partner Enterprise Nation:

The percentage of businesses running entirely online has increased from 27% to 55% during the pandemic

70% believe that a dedicated business broadband line would be beneficial

94% relied on video conference for work during the pandemic

84% of the 918 small business respondents are businesses of fewer than three people

59% were in their first three years of operations

16% had been operating for over 10 years

"2020 will go down as the year business went online - we have seen small businesses in their droves pivot to build websites, embrace social media and rely on video platforms to keep in touch with their teams. To succeed for the longer term, this requires strong broadband that won't let you down and investment in digital technology. This generous offer from Vodafone will be a great help for small firms as they pick themselves up after the impact of the pandemic and keep building their business,” commented Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation.

“The message to small businesses is clear: we’re here to help. Businesses need to be running as efficiently as possible in 2021 – that means getting online, using the best digital tools, getting the best business advice, and spending as little money as possible. It’s great to see how businesses adapted throughout last year, and we’re here to help more do the same in 2021,” added Anne Sheehan, Business Director, Vodafone UK.

