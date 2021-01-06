TTI’s Cryptography Research Centre collaborates with Yale

In an announcement made by Technology Innovation Institute’s (TTI) Cryptography Research Centre (CRC) in Abu Dhabi, the centre reports that it will be collaborating with Yale University in Connecticut, United States, to pioneer breakthroughs in post quantum cryptography and neuromorphic computing.

The focus of this collaboration is “to explore the design space of the energy-accuracy-robustness-explainability trade-off and to design the hardware/software necessary to create truly functional intelligent systems.”

The two institutions will begin with a ‘Post-Quantum Lightweight Crypto Hardware Accelerators and Trusted Execution Environment Designs’ project, that focuses on developing quantum-resistant crypto schemes, creating algorithms that can be run on a large quantum computer.

“By leveraging post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms, the project aims to guarantee the necessary measures of security even as today’s public cryptographic standards, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), become ineffective when a powerful quantum computer is built and can run Shor’s quantum algorithm. The project is also exploring post quantum lightweight cryptography with a focus on highly constrained devices,” stated the Technology Innovation Institute’s (TTI) Cryptography Research Centre (CRC).

In addition the two will also work on a project called “Energy-based Probing for Robust and Explainable Spiking Neural Networks’. The project will examine spiking neural networks (SNNs), a popular energy-efficient alternative for implementing standard artificial intelligence tasks.

“We are excited to work with peers from Yale University in carrying out groundbreaking research in these two vital fields. At the Cryptography Research Centre, we are creating a knowledge-driven ecosystem powered by like-minded scientists and researchers – all focused on designing breakthrough solutions in different areas of cryptography,” commented Dr Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher at Cryptography Research Centre.

“By working collaboratively with Cryptography Research Centre, we have an opportunity to apply shared expertise across post-quantum cryptography and neuromorphic computing research. We are optimistic that this partnership will yield effective research outcomes for greater impact.,” added Jakub Szefer, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Priya Panda, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, from Yale University.

