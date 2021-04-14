Sweet Projects and Ark Data Centres: cutting-edge buildings

Sweet Projects are turnkey Design and Build contractor operating in the UK & Europe and provide specialised services to the Advanced Technology, Data and Commercial sectors, as Robert Smart, Executive Director at the company, explains:

“Sweet Projects modus operandi is simple – provide excellent service and deliver consistent with the expectations of our key clients across the Defence, Data and Aerospace industries. With considerable focus on sustaining long-term relationships, we are committed to fostering a positive working culture with supply chain partners to always achieve the highest quality outcome for our clients. Sweet Projects values customer care, partnership, integrity, and being future-ready.”

Upholding those values requires being laser-focused on the needs of clients as well as workers. “Our management team consists of high-calibre people with experience across the construction industry,” says Smart. “We are passionate about ensuring safe working environments and protecting the personal health and well-being of our employees and supply chain. Health and safety is always at the forefront of our operations – we have a shared belief in zero incidents and accidents on-site and that every person who works for us should go home safely every day.”

The company is a committed and long-term partner of UK data centre firm Ark Data Centres. “We are committed to working with and for Ark and to this end, with each other, to deliver for the long-term, providing a strong legacy for Ark’s customers and stakeholders. Testament to our exceptional relationship, founded on delivery and innovation, we've worked together for over 14 years, growing and supporting Ark’s development to become one of the UK’s foremost data centre providers.” It’s a partnership that is built on sturdy foundations of collaboration, as Smart explains. “We are committed to working in partnership to deliver the exacting standards and expectations of Ark and their clients. At a time where uncertainty is a given, we've established a partnership which is both collaborative, hardworking, and committed to delivering high quality, on time and importantly also meeting our shared financial commitments.”

Going forwards, Smart is clear that the company is poised to evolve with the latest technologies as they emerge. “Complex projects call for complex solutions and the key area of growth in the last few years has been around the use of Information Technology. At Sweet Projects, we have a clearly defined and continually evolving Digital Strategy which allows us to invest and embrace cutting-edge advances in construction technology to continue to improve our offering - from Building Information Modelling, which allows us to coordinate from design to construction, to Geo-enabled Technologies and Biometrics which set us apart in the physical delivery of projects.” It’s thanks to this approach that Sweet Projects is confident that the partnership with Ark will continue going from strength to strength. “Through these, we can meet the ever-growing demand for security of process and certainty of outcome that our partnership with Ark is based upon. Sharing knowledge through digitised platforms, we take our collaboration to the next level - which ultimately drives future success.”