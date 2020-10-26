stc CEO calls on companies to promote innovation via AI

During the virtual Global Summit of Artificial Intelligence (AI) - organised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) - stc’s CEO, Nasser bin Suleiman Al-Nasser called on companies to adopt transformative plans and develop solutions to promote innovation via AI and support growth and reduce costs.

During a discussion session on planning for the age of AI, Al-Nasser noted that stc relied on multiple AI technologies to serve customers and the group to improve efficiency and develop better experiences.

In addition, stc announced the launch of its Advanced Cloud Based Data Analysis Laboratory to analyse big data, predictive analysis and AI innovation. The analysis lab aims to provide an integrated structure to support the use of advanced methods and techniques that support open source.

Other features of the lab include the ability to process large quantities of data in a short time frame, as well as the ability to provide a collaborative work environment for multiple users and bodies.

“This advanced structure will allow the development of various projects, cooperation opportunities and partnerships locally and internationally. These would include datathons and artificial intelligence innovation competitions, in addition to cooperation opportunities with external governmental and private parties aimed at enabling research and development in the field of data analysis,” commented stc in a company statement.

The launch of its analysis lab follows its recent partnership with NVIDIA to launch a cloud solution for in-depth learning, enhancing stc’s role as a digital enabler of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, and its 2030 Vision.

“The launch of the Data Analysis Laboratory by stc is the first initiative of its kind in the Kingdom. It will help create a cooperative environment for the analysis of big data and the development of artificial intelligence models with all the local, regional or international partners, whether they were academic or research entities,” added stc .

Image source: stc