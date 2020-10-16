Siemens: supporting the development of industry in Africa

In an announcement made by Siemens Digital Industries, the company reports the strengthening of its longstanding partnership with GIL Automation to support the development of industry in Africa.

As part of its efforts to drive sustainable business development and competitiveness, Siemens has appointed GIL automation as a Value Added Reseller, providing high standards, quality, performance and growth to the market in Africa.

“At Siemens we want all our customers to benefit from this expertise and reliability, wherever they are in the world. That is why we work closely with selected partners who make our comprehensive offerings available, even when we ourselves are not on site – with proven experts in their fields who also make your business projects a success. High performance, commitment, trust, and compliance are the basis for a strong partnership. This is why customer impact is at the core of everything we do,” commented Sabine Dall’Omo, Chief Executive Officer for Siemens Southern & Eastern Africa.

“Nigerian customers need a global technology partner with local customer services, local inventory, systems upgrade and field services capabilities in order to aid their digitalization strategy and improved plant availability. This strengthened partnership with Siemens aims to meet these aspirations through innovative products and solutions from Siemens. At GIL Automation, we are committed to service excellence and with this reinforced collaboration with Siemens, we are fully empowered to serve the automation market with excellence,” concluded Lawal Gbolahan, Managing Director at GIL Automation.

About Siemens Digital Industries

Siemens Digital Industries is an industrial automation and digitalisation company that works in close collaboration with its partners and customers to drive digital transformation and innovation in the discrete process industries.

Siemens’ Approved Partner Program provides comprehensive product and value added services by Siemens. The program is embedded in its distribution business model, a vital pillar in its go-to-market strategy.

