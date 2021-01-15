Siemens to install Egypt's first high-speed rail system

In an announcement made by Siemens, the company reports its signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The National Authority for Tunnels, Orascom Construction S.A.E. and The Arab Contractors.

As part of the MoU the organisations wil design, install and commission Egypt’s first ever high-speed rail transportation system, with Siemens Mobility also providing maintenance services.

"We are honored and proud to expand our trustful partnership with Egypt. By building a high efficiency rail system for the country, we will support the Egyptian people with affordable, clean and reliable transportation. After the highly successful energy Mega project, we are now keen to repeat this visionary spirit in the mobility sector together with our partners,” commented Joe Kaeser, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG.

The new system will include a network of 1000km, with the first to be installed being a 460km high speed line, with an order value reported to be around US$3bn.

The first 460km high-speed line, will connect El-Alamein on the Mediterranean Sea to Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea, and will pass through the New Administrative Capital. The line will also be used for transport purposes to foster economic growth.

“We are delighted that the Ministry of Transport is seeking to put their trust in us to deliver this important project. Our digital leadership and comprehensive turnkey services will bring an integrated and state of the art high-speed rail system, that will provide a technology boost for the country and create local jobs. The system will significantly enhance passenger experience and reduce travel time for millions of Egyptian people,” added Michael Peter, CEO Siemens Mobility.

