PwC: cybersecurity - a strategic priority

With PwC experiencing COVID-19 forcing organisations to rapidly shift to new digital ways of working, the organisation is seeing many now using it as “a catalyst for permanent changes,” commented PwC , back by its latest research that 34% of UK organisations plan to accelerate their digitalisations plans as a result of COVID-19, with 34% having more employees working remotely.

This shift to further digitalisations however, “has had a knock-on effect on cybersecurity strategies,” commented PwC , who reports that 96% of respondents have shifted their cybersecurity strategy due to COVID-19, with 50% of UK organisations reporting that cybersecurity will be core to every business decision. “This shows that security is too important to be seen as an afterthought,” added PwC .

These beliefs are mirrored at a global level, with PwC’s research showing that 43% of respondents agreed that there will be increased interactions between CISOs and CEOs as a result of cybersecurity taking a more prominent role.

The role of the CISO

PwcC further reports that as cybersecurity becomes an increasing priority, the CISO role needs to match this growth. In PwC’s research 27% of UK organisations commented tat the CISO’s primary role should be centred around being a transformational leader, with similar figures globally (20%).

In additon the ocmpany further reports that the CISO needs to ability to lead a cross functional team to develop agile, forward thinking security operations that align with the overal transformation goals. “15% of UK respondents said the CISO should primarily be an operational leader and master tactician compared to 20% globally,” commented PwC.

