The power of Afiniti Behavioural Pairing technology

At the heart of a customer interaction is two people talking to one another. Afiniti allows you to optimise the quality of each individual interaction.

With Afiniti, as agents become free, our AI deploys specialised machine learning techniques to identify each agent’s unique behavioural interaction history.

In parallel, we examine the behaviour and likely intent of your customers to predict which customer, agent, and offer pairing is most likely to result in a successful outcome.

These better pairs deliver materially improved customer lifetime value, sales and retention rates, and customer satisfaction.

Behavioural Pairing goes far further than other intelligent routing methods; it never impacts

your operation. We ensure agents are utilised equally even when the number of callers and agents is unequal, and all underlying metrics, including average speed of answer and abandonment rate, are unimpacted in an Afiniti environment.

Patented Approach

We are one of the few AI technologies truly capable of proving its impact through precise measurement.

For all clients our patented ‘ON vs. OFF’ approach cycles Afiniti’s algorithm in short periods of time to provide a clear statistical view of the benefits we deliver.

These brief, alternating cycles ensure any external changes in revenue strategies, agent population, consumer interests, marketing campaigns, and even weather are taken into account.

“The great thing about working with Afiniti is that when we win, they win and vice versa. So they’ve had a transformational effect on how we work,” says Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media Inc.

About Afiniti

Founded in 2005, Afiniti is a technology unicorn focused on delivering powerful, AI-driven experiences in call centres. Afiniti uses AI to identify and predict subtle, valuable patterns of human behaviour to better pair customers and agents. Pairing in this way results in higher quality interpersonal interactions and drives measurable increases in revenue and customer lifetime value for enterprises.

Today, Afiniti has over 200 patents and is generating billions in economic value for our clients across 18 countries. Afiniti’s technology continually learns and improves, analyzing 1.3mn interactions every day to refine its pairings.

https://vimeo.com/471062175/03b4e63fd0