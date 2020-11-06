Phillips/African Union drive access to healthcare solutions

In an announcement made by Philips and the African Union, the two organisations - via the Africa Medical Supplies Platform - will provide medical equipment and expertise. Effects made by the two organisations have been made in response to the immediate needs of medical practitioners and COVID-19 patients. Equipment provided by the two will include: state-of-the-art ventilators, patient-monitoring equipment, point-of-care ultrasound scanners, oxygen concentrators, and mobile digital radiography systems.

“We are seeing second, and third waves of COVID-19 hit regions across the globe, so we cannot be complacent. There is still a huge shortage of ventilators across the African continent and that is why this collaboration with Philips is critical to help us overcome the financial and technological constraints of our existing healthcare systems,” commented African Union Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa.

In addition to sourcing new equipment, public-sector country and government hospitals, as well as private hospital chains will be able to trade outdated ventilators in for a next-generation Philips hospital ventilator, until 31 March 2021. Where possible, the outdated ventilators will be sustainably disposed of or refurbished as part of Phillips initiative .

“Lack of access to affordable quality healthcare is one of the most pressing issues of our time. While the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the situation, the improvements we are collectively making to expand access to care in underserved communities and upgrade aging equipment will strengthen healthcare infrastructures now and in the long-run,” added Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips.

As well as equipment Phillips will extend its Med-Talk Platform to provide peer-to-peer networking webinars for the clinical community.

“The Africa CDC is building the right partnerships to bring this COVID-19 pandemic under control in Africa and strengthen our health systems to combat any future disease outbreaks. The AMSP is bringing together several organizations to work with us in sourcing the right equipment and medical supplies for our healthcare facilities. This new partnership with Philips is a remarkable addition that will provide long-term benefits for healthcare facilities in Africa,” concluded Dr John Nkengasong, Director of African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.