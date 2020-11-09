Dhvani Research: enhancing NDE performance

Recently featured in our full article on non-destructive testing company Waygate Technologies , Indian tech hub Dhvani Research & Development (Dhvani) was highlighted by Arungalai Anbarasu, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, as a particularly strong partner.

“We’ve been working with Dhvani for a few years now and count them as a valued partner in our journey. Dhvani has access to a wide pool of resources, a strong track record in delivering ADR software and associated applications for x-ray, and their customer base includes top global brands.”

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Chennai, Dhvani leverages IITM, CNDE and ESCON technologies in the pursuit of its goal to become a world leading authority of research, development, integration and training for advanced non-invasive diagnostics.

A keen imparter of sector specific knowledge, it offers both corporate and public training on topics ranging from digital NDE, ultrasonic guided waves, thermal imaging and more. The courses themselves are designed to be client specific and feature both practical and theory-based modules.

Originally a ‘spin-off’ of IIT Madras (Indian Institute of Technology Madras), Dhvani moves beyond its expertise by also possessing a broad portfolio of essential products and solutions:

Inspection

TAPS (Tank Annular Plate Scanner)

(Tank Annular Plate Scanner) CUPS (Corrosion Under Pipe-support Scanner)

(Corrosion Under Pipe-support Scanner) CRISP (Critical Region Inspection Scanner for Pipes)

Automated

TASS (Turnkey Automated Scanning System)

(Turnkey Automated Scanning System) TraCSS (Transducer Characterisation & Scanning System)

(Transducer Characterisation & Scanning System) SHRUTI (Scanning High Resolution Ultrasonic Testing & Imaging)

Software

SIMUT (Conventional and Phased Array Simulator)

(Conventional and Phased Array Simulator) SIMSONIC (Ray Based Ultrasonic Simulator)

(Ray Based Ultrasonic Simulator) SIMXRAY (A Ray Based software package for simulating the Digital X-ray Inspection)

Furthermore, Dhvani takes pride in its ability to combine unique models and elements to create a bespoke solution for its customers. This is enabled by a strategically developed partner ecosystem. “Dhvani connects its unique competencies in science and advance technology to create solutions that enhance and nourish performance,” said the company.

“Dhvani is incredibly flexible in its working arrangements and truly drives us to succeed on multiple fronts simultaneously; a nice contrast from hardware companies, which are used to more structured and therefore slower shifts,” added Anbarasu.