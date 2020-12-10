Blue Chip: Fundamental to Wesleyan’s data centre migration

Founded in 1987 by Brian Meredith, Blue Chip is a Bedford, UK-based hardware and software solutions provider.

With decades of experience providing some of the country’s largest businesses with mission-critical IT support, the company specialises in Tier III and IV by design data centres.

It was in this regard that David Stewart, Group COO of Wesleyan (read the full report here ), commended Blue Chip’s irradicable contribution to its recent digital transformation journey:

“We implemented the plan in Spring and we've now moved our data to Blue Chip, which is housing our data centre on a private cloud. It’s been a fundamental partner for our data migration strategy.”

Officially partnered with several large name brands in the tech sector, including IBM, Lenovo and Red Hat, Blue Chip’s suite of IT managed services is truly full-spectrum:

Independently certified to ensure the quality of its solutions and processes, the company holds four annually audited ISO certifications , is SOC2 compliant and is a PCI Level 1 Service Provider.

In a recent article , Nathan Chapman, Business Development Director, outlined the key reasons why having a quality-focused partner like Blue Chip is essential, particularly in light of COVID-19 and the ongoing economic destabilisation it is causing:

“Unplanned downtime is quite literally unplanned and highly unpredictable. Every hour counts and the cost to the business for a single hour’s downtime is tremendous. Blue Chip can guarantee more uptime than other cloud or managed service providers, ultimately saving your business time and money.

“Blue Chip has the experience to match, with 10% of the UK banks and over £150bn funds under management hosted within our data centres.”

Now an established favourite among the financial services and banking industries because of its reputation as a secure and compliant partner, Blue Chip is proving itself to be a company that takes care of the tech so business owners can focus on their company.