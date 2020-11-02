Accenture drives AI and data science research & development

In an announcement made by Accenture, the company reports the expansion of its research collaboration with The Alan Turing Institute. The two have committed to a five year strategic partnership to create a new data and AI engagement forum, and will conduct research as well as develop applications in the field.

Led by Accenture Applied Intelligence , the partnership will combine industry and academia to deliver real value from AI and data science research to businesses and society in the UK.

The partnership will place specific emphasis on developing regional strengths and opportunities in Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle - where technology hubs are beginning to show promise.

“We have some of the leading minds in the field of AI here in the UK. But without scaling the technology in businesses we’ll never realise its full technical, societal and economic potential. We’re excited to continue our collaboration with The Alan Turing Institute as a Strategic Partner, building skills and fuelling growth in an area that is critical for the future of the UK economy,” commented George Marcotte, Applied Intelligence Lead for Accenture in Europe.

Working together since 2017, the two organisations over the next five years will conduct research studies to:

Create tools for the generation and management of synthetic data

Create tools in Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) for safe and secure data sharing

Develop applications of AI to help quantify uncertainty and design systems with more resilience

“The Institute is delighted to continue its work with Accenture which together has already delivered a series of outstanding collaborative research projects including applications of anomaly detection and network analysis to identify fraudulent activity. Our new five-year partnership will build on this relationship and deliver cutting-edge research, innovation and impact for the benefit of the wider UK economy,” added Adrian Smith, Director and Chief Executive of The Alan Turing Institute.

