Socially Responsible Data Centres

BladeRoom are global leaders in the provision of highly energy–efficient data centres, manufacturing a sustainable and scalable solution capable of being deployed anywhere in the world

For many businesses, improving sustainability now sits squarely at the top of the agenda and it’s a principle we share with the customers we serve.

That’s why our data centres are designed around innovative technology that is proven to dramatically reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

A BladeRoom data centre, with its latest technological advances, uses zero mechanical cooling or refrigerants, and can operate at an annualised PUE of 1.04. This represents less than 4% of the total energy required to power the entire data centre and compared to the industry average, it is over 10 times more efficient. At the scale of a 100MW BladeRoom campus, situated in the UK, this results in annual carbon emission savings of up to 110,000 tonnes.

The real and significant reductions in carbon footprint that we are helping our clients to deliver today are the result of our 10-year commitment to innovation and continuous improvement and it is our mission to continue this journey towards a better and more responsible digital future

Data centres don’t get any cooler than this

BladeRoom facilities use an advanced cooling system, maximising free, filtered, ambient air with evaporative cooling. Free cooling is available for up to 100% of the time depending on the climate and supply air setpoints - saving significant cost and carbon emissions.

The design of the BladeRoom system is based around some simple guiding principles:

1. to extract maximum heat from IT

2. to deploy mechanical cooling rarely, and

3. to use filtered ambient air and evaporative cooling to achieve 99+% free air cooling.

Rather than re-circulating and cooling the hot air from the IT as with traditional data centre cooling, a BladeRoom data centre operates like a server by drawing in highly filtered fresh air, intelligently matching air supply to IT demand and exhausting or partially recirculating warm air from the data centre as required.

Evaporative and free cooling enables the IT equipment to be cooled with supply air temperatures of between 18°C and 30°C for more than 99% of the year in the UK without the need for mechanical cooling across a range of IT loads, still performing efficiently at 15% utilisation of racks.

Why ‘Factory-First’ Matters

By manufacturing our data centres in our 110,000ft2 factory, we offer a sustainable alternative to site-based construction which in turn, provides a more resource-efficient way to create socially responsible facilities.

In our factory materials are tightly controlled which dramatically reduces waste, with noise and pollution levels minimised, and site-based operational risks transferred to a more secure environment.

Our ‘Factory-first’ production approach allows deliveries to be made to the factory in bulk from local suppliers, minimising transport and heavy goods emissions. Materials are tightly controlled which dramatically reduces waste, with noise and pollution levels minimised, and site-based operational risks are transferred to a more secure environment.

With only a fraction of the programme taking place on the client's site, our ‘Factory-first’ approach reduces the typical emissions produced by on-site construction and in turn, contributes significantly towards the combined sustainability objectives that we share with our customers.