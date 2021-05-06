P&G pledges five sustainability actions for 2022 across AMA
Pledging to preserve nature across its Asia, Middle East and Africa operations, P&G boots its Ambition 2030 Goals with five green actionable goals for 2022
With its global Ambition 2030 Goals already in place, Proctor & Gamble (P&G) continues on its journey to greener pastures with regionalised pledges designed to get the consumer goods giant to its goals faster and more efficiently.
Enter its latest lineup of commitments, a list of sustainability actions for 2022 designed to help protect and preserve nature across its Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMA) operations and ultimately to “help us accelerate our results towards P&G’s broader Ambition 2030 goals”, says Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President for AMA.
The action plan for 2022, which is built on the theme #ItsOurHome, was unveiled during P&G’s recent virtual AMA Sustainability Summit to the company’s 17,000 employees, to help employees “embed Environmental Sustainability as a core part of their business priorities”, adds Suranjan.
Gains have already been made across the region with progress especially on using alterantive energy sources with P&G AMA now boasting a diverse portfolio of renewable energy projects and plans to continue developing new approaches based off locally available resources. Across its AMA sites, the company has sourced/recycled a total of 4 billion litres of water per year from circular sources and will continue to improve moving forward.
Furthermore, its manufacturing sites in Saudi Arabia and Sub Sahara Africa are Zero Waste to Landfill, with P&G collaborating with external partners across the region to pilot waste infrastructure interventions.
The actions are categorised into three sections including: Improving Ecosystems (Protection, Conservation and Livelihoods), Active Water Conservation, and Plant and Consumer Waste Management.
These regional pledges are the latest by P&G, who is committed to making a difference, including ensuring its global operations are becoming carbon neutral for the decade.
“Our purpose is to leave the world in a better place than we found it, and the time to act is now,” adds Suranjan. “Our commitment to environmental sustainability is a critical component of P&G's growth strategy.”