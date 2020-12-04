Nestlé to half emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2050

In an announcement made by Nestlé the company has announced its global roadmap to half emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2050. Nestlé is one of the first companies to share a detailed time sensitive plan.

In order to accomplish its goals, Nestlé will accelerate its initiatives with specific focus on:

Supporting farmers and suppliers to advance regenerative agriculture

Planting millions of trees in the next 10 years

Completing the company’s transition to 100 percent renewable electricity globally by 2025

Increasing its number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands

“The Board recognises the strategic importance of taking decisive measures to address climate change. It supports accelerating and scaling up our work to ensure the long-term success of the company and to contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come,” commented Paul Bulcke, Chairman, Nestlé.

The roadmap comes as part of the company’s complete review of its business and operations to understand the challenges to achieve net zero and determine the action required to address them.

"Tackling climate change can’t wait and neither can we. It is imperative to the long-term success of our business. We have a unique opportunity to address climate change, as we operate in nearly every country in the world and have the size, scale and reach to make a difference. We will work together with farmers, industry partners, governments, non-governmental organizations and our consumers to reduce our environmental footprint,” added Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO.

Since 2007, Nestlé UK and Ireland have been working to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions for over a decade, achieving a 61% reduction per tonne of product since 2007. Nestlé has achieved this by combining energy efficiency improvements and transitioning to renewable energy.

