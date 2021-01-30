KPMG Impact Plan details people, planet and prosperity goals

KPMG has announced the publishing of its first global environmental, social and governance (ESG) plan, with the aim of helping the global organisation continue to strengthen its commitments and improve upon reporting on its progress.

“By harnessing our convening power, digital capabilities and expertise, KPMG has an opportunity and responsibility to help shape the lead on some of the critical issues the world faces, says CEO, Bill Thomas.

Measuring progress is key to accountability

In the plan, titled Our Impact Plan, KPMG both outlines new and existing ESG commitments with a focus on Planet, People, Prosperity and Governance and records its global ESG data comparing it against metrics outlined in the World Economic Forum’s Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism.

Incorporating both a roadmap to becoming net-zero by 2030 and a commitment to increasing inclusion and diversity, the plan both reaffirms KPMG’s long-standing commitment to the UN Global Compact principles and delivers against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While KPMG has already made some important progress on the ESG front, the company still had a long way to go, acknowledged Jane Lawrie, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, adding that this new plan “allows us to measure our progess and hold ourselves accountable”.

Sustainability and diversity at heart of plan

Represented across four key categories, below is a summary of the ESG commitments of the accounting firm, which operates in 146 countries and boasts 227,000 people.