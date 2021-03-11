Wragby Solutions and Sterling Bank: an evolving partnership

Our partnership with Sterling Bank started five years ago. It’s a classic case of digital transformation – I don’t mean that from the perspective of technology, but from the view of strategy, business process and leadership, and the way Sterling leverages data for decision making, and creates innovative products and delivers value.

We created various cloud solutions that cuts across Business service monitoring, Disaster recovery Enterprise mobility & Security, Centralized communication & Collaboration and took Sterling from a Microsoft Enterprise Agreement to a Cloud Service Provider. With this, the bank has enhanced its operations and can now better manage costs, drive efficiency, empower their employees, optimize productively, and deliver superior returns to shareholders.

We are proud to be the premier Microsoft partner in Nigeria and been selected as worldwide finalists across a range of areas – Enterprise, Mobility and Security, and Application Innovation – in recent years.

Now we are looking at how we can maximise data, make faster services and raise revenues for the bank. We have introduced a solution called Business Service Monitoring (BSM) for Sterling, which talks to all the services across the chain, and gives the bank a competitive edge.

We build our own intellectual properties. We have built an ERP for SMEs (wBizmanager) – which plugs a major gap in Nigeria. It will be a core platform and major focus in the next 12-18 months.

We will continue to drive insightful decision making through data and provide more context-based products and solutions – developing new projects such as ‘Alt Mall’. In the Enterprise space, we will be building application programming interface – a monetisation platform.

My leadership style ties into our mission, vision, and core values, combining responsibility and sensitivity. We have an open-door policy. We encourage ‘bottom up’ and create a fluid culture, which drives innovation.

Like the game of rugby, Wragby combines ruggedness and beauty, to make the world a better place through technology. We do this through our products, consulting services and transformation projects with our partners.