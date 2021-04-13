What does it mean to be a digital leader in 2021?

“As the pandemic continues to accelerate businesses into a new normal where digital adoption is paramount, we’re seeing experience-led leadership truly become a business imperative,” begins Glen Hartman, head of Accenture Interactive (North America).

“While a focus on experience is not new, Accenture Interactive developed a new category of leadership in response to this shift called the Business Of Experience (BX). As consumers seek new and differentiated experiences coming out of the pandemic, businesses need to be prioritising experience across their entire organisations.”

When it comes to being a digital leader in a post-pandemic era, Hartman explains that this will mean “prioritising experience throughout the organisation so it runs through the veins of the organisation. BX has taken on an urgent business imperative today in large part because the way experience has been traditionally approached is focused on just the customer experience – a series of touchpoints that leads to a sale or conversion – whereas BX is a new approach for the entire organisation – from c-suite to supply chain. BX is a mindset reset that starts with the CEO and taps into every C-level executive and leader inside both front- and back-office functions.”

Agreeing with Hartman, Sreeram Visvanathan, Chief Executive, IBM UKI adds, “the ever-changing pressures of the pandemic-dominated reality we now live in have emphasised the critical importance of things like remote working, business agility and digital customer engagement. Entire industries are being re-imagined by technologies that create disruptive opportunities to respond to an ever-evolving business landscape and changing customer expectations. And so, the greatest priority business leaders face today – irrespective of the industry they operate in – is to rethink their digital business models.”

Visvanathan explains that central to these new digital business models is “a review of the role IT plays in their organisations – it’s time for technologies like Cloud, AI, IoT and cybersecurity to be the lead actors in areas like customer engagement, product development, business agility, innovation and resilience, rather than simply performing supporting roles. This is an essential step towards thriving in a post-lockdown world and preparing for the future. This is digital leadership – ultimately, these actions set outperforming organisations apart from those that are struggling or simply managing to survive.”

The essential traits of a digital leader

When asked to define the essential traits of a digital leader, Hartman begins by explaining that “many organisations can be out of sync, moving slower than changes in consumer behaviour. As such, digital flexibility is a must for leaders. But, how do you quickly pivot your digital business to adapt to rapidly shifting experiential trends? You must use empathy as your compass. Listen to your employees and your customers as they now prioritise purpose. You can’t be a digital leader if you’re not focused on the right priorities.”

Agreeing, Visvanathan adds, “the ability to simplify, prioritise, act fast, iterate and learn at every step along the way is critical. At IBM we believe in being ‘learn-it-all’ leaders (versus the ‘know-it-all kind’ and foster that sense of ‘curiosity first’ at every level of our organisation. Leaders who invest energy and resources into priority projects, while iterating and remembering to apply the principles of agility and flexibility, will be most successful.”

Looking to 2021 and beyond, Hartman further adds that “traditional approaches are no longer relevant and organisations need to look inward and find their compass. If you look in the right places and listen effectively, you will find that your employees and customers are signaling their needs to you – and using empathy as your compass will allow you to unlock the right insights and a path forward.”

“With this employee-first infrastructure in place, leaders can then lean in to the three main drivers pushing our BX approach to the forefront: keeping up with the pace customer demands, working against brands drowning in a sea of sameness, and finding a renewed flight to purpose, which is the intense pressure that brands are under to stand for something bigger than the products and services they sell.”

The role of a digital leader post COVID-19

“There is no denying COVID-19 has created an interesting call to action for all companies, particularly when it comes to how customers, employees and society experience their brand digitally,” says Hartman. “As leadership continues to evolve during the pandemic, our new leadership category’s significance has only grown, reminding organisations that having an innovative digital-first mindset is important not only because attitudes towards remote work, online shopping and virtual events have been forever disrupted, but also in case another event of this calibre happens again.”

Post-pandemic, Hartman continues to explain that “this pivotal moment has given brands an opportunity to reimagine how they lead, run and grow their businesses. Leaders and brands should use this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset, pivot and rewire their company around experience. Today’s environment allows us to use a new compass to become customer-obsessed and allow experience to flow through the veins of every person and every company digitally.”

Adding to this, Visvanathan says, “the past 12 months alone have forced us all to refocus. The central question of the pandemic era is ‘what will it take to be essential – to my customers, to my employees, to our stakeholders, to our investors?’ I believe that has to be the guideline, the ‘north star’ that informs every decision a business leader makes. This question enables leaders to focus on the sharpest edge of their business – why the business matters (its purpose, its values), what differentiates it from similar, competitive organisations (the unique value it offers) and what is essential to the operation of the business (this is where the central role of technology automation comes in). Change, although uncomfortable, is an absolutely fundamental part of driving business success – this takes bravery, boldness, comfort with discomfort, an ability to challenge the status quo and an ability to lead others while change inevitably disrupts perceptions, ways of working and more.”

Looking to the future of what it will mean to be a digital leader, Visvanathan reflects that “after the drive to rapid digital transformation of 2020, many of our clients are seeing value from embracing an open hybrid cloud platform, deploying AI and automation tools to make critical business processes more intelligent, insightful and responsive, as well as enhancing cybersecurity capabilities to protect their businesses and prepare them for the future. Leaning in to partnerships and ecosystems can help scale a business’ capabilities and give broader access to evermore innovative ways of operating.”

Concluding Visvanathan says, “we can not forget a mission-critical point – a business is ultimately as strong as its people. Empathetic and authentic leadership is paramount today more than ever. Leadership that listens and encourages two-way dialogues is key. To thrive, leaders must also attend to employees’ wellbeing, offering opportunities for them to learn continuously, as well as provide truly flexible and inclusive working environments all designed to enable adaptability for whatever the future holds.”