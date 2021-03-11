Salesforce and TTC: Transforming the customer experience

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has been a Salesforce customer since 2014. “TTC has been leveraging Salesforce technology to consolidate processes and systems to help accelerate sales cycles, ensure consistent communication across marketing and deliver seamless customer service,” says Michael Green, Senior Vice-President, Head of Retail & TTH (Travel, Transport & Hospitality) in the UK & Ireland. “Salesforce solutions have been helping TTC go to market through their indirect model - via travel agencies and resellers.”

In recent times, TTC has evolved their business model from a B2B (business to business) to a B2C (business to consumer) facing organisation. “TTC had a clear vision, they wanted to get closer to their customers, and they came to Salesorce to understand how to achieve this. The travel industry has faced enormous challenges of late, and the need to find different ways to serve customers and build resilience into entire business models has accelerated many brand’s digital transformation journey. TTC were already on that path with a clear end goal in sight.

“Part of the work we’ve been involved in, is harnessing TTC’s vast amount of data, which has been accrued over the brand’s one-hundred year lifespan. We have been able to unify that data to provide a single source of truth. Having this 360-degree customer view is crucial for enabling TTC to have more contextually aware interactions with their customers. The data exists to inform the right approach at the right time."

“We know customers are demanding more from their online experiences, they crave more personalised, high-value and easy to use services. By leveraging Salesforce technology TTC is able to deliver personalised experiences at scale. When a customer chooses to interact with the brand, they want to be known and understood – not as the buyer of a specific product or service, but as a person with a unique, and evolving set of needs.”

After seven years of working together, Salesforce is laser focussed on continuing to be a trusted digital advisor to TTC. “Like many other brands, TTC is having to navigate through the Fourth Industrial Revolution – as well as the ever-evolving economic, geo-political and social circumstances. It’s not just about supporting them as they run their business but helping them change their business,” says Green. “At Salesforce, trust is our number one value, and it is a key component to the success of any digital transformation project. This is built through being honest, demonstrating proven credibility and drawing on a vast array of expertise to inform decision making.”