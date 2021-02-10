Opinion: How to have a good exit by a CEO in transition
Due to undertake his third CEO role, Phillip Rooke offers advice on how best to move on to ensure the success of your company, your teams and your legacy
Boards and incoming CEOs are well-supplied with comment and advice on how to navigate the passing over of the helm. The aim is to keep the business stable, whilst giving the new CEO space to bring in new ideas.
There’s much less on how the outgoing CEO should manage the transition. I’m moving on from Spread Group in March 2021 after 11 years at the company. This is my third CEO role, so here are my top tips for having a good exit, whether you’re leaving a company, or just moving to a new role in a different department.
In a senior role, where you are leaving the company on good terms, the change may be announced to the organisation from three to six months before you leave. That time is going to be tough on you and your team.
From the day it is decided that you are leaving, your mission changes. You are a leader and it is now your task to lead this change. Your success, your teams’ achievements and results are no longer the issue. Your single mission now is about giving your successor the best opportunity to succeed and take over the reins fast to ensure the success of your company, teams and legacy.
So, how can a CEO, or someone moving internally, have a good exit?
Whether you’re moving to head up a new organisation, or just moving within the business, industries and companies are small and gossip travels fast. How you leave and what you leave behind is significant for your future career, and the businesses you’ve been involved in. You win by stepping away gracefully and ensuring future success. Nobody will think you did a good job if everything fell apart after you left. What you have built and managed will carry your legacy if it continues to perform.
But above all, your harshest critic is yourself. Will you leave knowing you did your best for your teams, customers and successor? Remember “karma can be a bitch”. As you will probably take over other businesses or teams, ask yourself, have you passed the baton in the way you would like someone to have prepared for you?