Emirates signs agreement with Airlink expanding reach in SA

In an announcement made by Emirates the company has signed an interline agreement with Airlink. The agreement will expand Emirate’ reach in South Africa.

As part of the agreement the two companies will provide customers with enhanced connectivity at its Johannesburg and Cape Town gateways with access to over 25 domestic destinations in South Africa, as well as over 20 regional destinations.

“Emirates is pleased to partner with Airlink on a new interline agreement that will help us strengthen our presence and give customers more choice, flexibility and enhanced connections across 45 cities in Southern Africa. We are committed to our operations in South Africa, as we continue to look at ways to build our extended network for customers, and help them benefit with diverse travel options,” commented Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.

The agreement between the two companies will provide customers with unique connections that are currently not offered by other airlines.

In addition the two companies will provide easy single ticket travel and one stop baggage check-ins for those travelling fromJohannesburg and Cape Town to domestic points

“The interline agreement that has gone into effect with Airlink is only the start of further collaboration, and we are looking forward to exploring more opportunities to widen the scope of our partnership in the future,” added Clark.

“We are proud and excited about our new interline commercial agreement with Emirates. We have a deep respect for the airline, its values and its global reach. We are confident that the relationship will deliver enhanced travel options to customers given the designed interconnectivity that will be enabled at OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport. Airlink’s offering of connectable destinations includes most key points within Southern Africa such as; Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein, Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Gaborone, Windhoek, amongst many others,” commented Rodger Foster, CEO, Airlink.

Emirates operations in Johannesburg and Cape Town will resume on October 1, and October 8 in Durban. The company has enhanced its safety measures across its entire onboard and on ground touchpoints.

