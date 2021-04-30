Steering the digital journey at BCA

Taking the digital wheel of BCA is Robert Teagle who hit the ground running as he joined the company a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdown.

Teagle had just embarked on the company’s three-year action plan when he was faced with accelerating its digital transformation - both internally for staff working from home and externally to maintain the high customer experience they were known for in the physical world of auctions.

“Like many organisations, we were faced with an immediate reaction to figure out how we do things like enabling the employees to continue to do their work remotely and having the infrastructure around to support that,” said Teagle from his Farnham office.

“From a leadership perspective, I guess I became almost bi-modal, managing activities to get people, teams and technology mobilised and ensuring that we could continue to work on our longer-term action plan to support the business.”

Teagle describes his leadership style as democratic with the aim to empower the workforce. “I like to coach and nurture and drive my colleagues towards a common goal,” he commented.

Prior to joining BCA Teagle spent two years in Dubai working for Marikana, which is the Middle East’s largest food retailer manufacturer. His career has also taken him to the US when he worked at Accenture and as an IT director for Starbucks in Amsterdam.