SAP: Dr Christoph Schroeder offers a clear focus & execution

"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." [Michael Jordan]. According to Dr Christoph Schroeder this quote sums up his approach to the role as Global Vice President, Retail Industry Business Unit at SAP.

The former international sportsman, who represented Germany in table tennis, has been with SAP for 15 years and is responsible for the strategy of SAP’s solutions, developing the roadmap, fostering executive level relationships with customers and partners. He is also positioning SAP’s solutions with IT influencers and the press.

“A key focus of my work is consulting and the conceptual design of IT strategies and process optimisation,” said Schroeder, who is also the Chief Solution Owner for Fashion, and is based in the Walldorf office of SAP SE.

Referring to the quote from iconic basketball player Michael Jordan, Schroeder said: “I like that quote because it not only reflects my leadership style, it also describes my working attitude. In the early days of my career I did a PhD in parallel to my professional responsibilities at SAP. And that was only possible with having a clear focus on execution and also the end goal in mind.

“I was also a semi-professional athlete in table tennis which is tough competition. You can only succeed if you have the mentality and to constantly expand the limits. That's why from a leadership perspective my goal is to elevate others, helping colleagues, customers and partners, to be successful - when they are successful it means that I have made an impact,” he said.

Schroeder has held a number of positions with SAP from being the Co-Founder of SAP Fashion Council to Chief Solution Owner & GMT Officer Fashion. “In recent years, I helped a large number of global retail and fashion companies on the implementation of corporate strategies with the help of IT, including suppliers of sports goods, luxury fashion and fast fashion.