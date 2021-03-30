Empowering and collaborative is how Richard Andrews, Managing Director of Devoteam UK describes his leadership style at digital transformakers, Devoteam who shape technology for people.

Andrews joined Devoteam in 2019 and was appointed UK Managing Director in October 2020.

“I would describe my leadership style as collaborative and empowering. My job is to enable the success of others within Devoteam and what we're trying to achieve with our clients,” said Andrews.

“I started my career in retail banking at Barclays and then moved into digital 1.0 at Razorfish where we were writing the book on how to create digital engagement across channels, brands and their customers. And after that, I went into consulting, working in transformation and outsourcing.

“I was delighted to be part of a very talented team that launched the world leading Open Banking ecosystem in the UK. That success led to leading a portfolio of transformation and regulatory change initiatives at the Financial Conduct Authority which led me to Devoteam,” he said.

Reflecting how his previous experience has shaped his approach to his current role with the Paris headquartered company, Andrews said it is the understanding that no one person can do it all.