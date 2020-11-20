Peter Hagenow on procurement transformation at KWS

Peter Hagenow is the Head of Strategic Procurement at KWS. Having joined the organisation in November 2018, Hagenow possesses over 15 years of international experience in large and medium sized industries and has held positions in sales, procurement, manufacturing and general management. Upon joining KWS, Hagenow set a roadmap and began to transform the procurement function. “When I joined the company, I was on my own in the procurement department and it took several weeks before anyone else joined,” he explains. “At the same time, we were starting to develop the global transaction centre which my equal, Maik Mueller, headed up as the team lead. Both of us then began to create our teams and my primary role was to search for category managers both internally and externally to create a true team of experts in procurement. Today, the teams are close to being completed and we’ve started to integrate bots on the operational side, while having a true expert network on the more strategic side.”

Under Hagenow’s leadership, KWS is connecting all 70 of the countries it serves through its centralised procurement function in Berlin. “We’re over halfway through and have connected about 65% of our workforce globally,” he explains. “The next step is to stabilise the core and add more strategic processes to the digitalisation agenda. Ultimately, we want to make purchasing as simple as possible and it should be as easy as doing online shopping at the weekend. We want that same experience and to make it as streamlined as possible. To try and make this happen, we’ve set up electronic catalogues which is a purchasing system that allows you to check out in six clicks and make it easy for our customers. That’s what we’re constantly striving for.”

