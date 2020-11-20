brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#Bayer#Michele Palumbo

Michele Palumbo, a generative manager

Bayer Italy's Head of Supply Chain Management tells us he likes to encourage his team to work independently and is passionate about circular economy.

Leila Hawkins
|Nov 30|magazine3 min read
|Read in Magazine
Michele Palumbo
Bayer

Head of Supply Chain Management

Michele Palumbo has worked at Bayer Italy for over 10 years; first working in procurement, implementing a framework for logistics and customs, followed by managing distribution and logistics department which included a fleet of 1,200 vehicles. In 2017 he became Head of Supply Chain Management, where he leads a team of 15 people, finding solutions to the distribution challenges that a pharmaceutical giant faces. 

Palumbo calls himself a 'generative manager', as he encourages colleagues to work autonomously, sharing his objectives and offering continuous feedback. An important part of this is making people feel valued, something that stimulates productivity. "I provide reasons for doing things before taking action," he adds. "That way we can make things happen – you start with 'why', which leads you to 'how'". 

Passionate about the circular economy, this was the subject of the thesis Palumbo completed during a Masters in Economics at Bocconi University in Milan. Today he applies its principles in his work. "Circular economy is not just a slogan – it is something concrete. If you are really convinced that it creates benefits for all, then you have to follow that path and walk the talk. This is exactly what I did. And along the way I found a lot of partners that are aligned with this vision and can get these ideas off the ground." 

Read the full story: HERE 

Images

Quotables

I provide reasons for doing things before taking action,

Michele Palumbo | Bayer

More Interviews

arrow

More Interviews

David Stewart
Wesleyan Assurance Society

COO

Read Interview
Duane Carstens
PwC

Director, Cybersecurity & Privacy

Read Interview
Jan Hruska
O2 Czech Republic

CTO

Read Interview
Virtyt Koshi
Mavenir

SVP and General Manager, EMEA

Read Interview
Peter Hagenow
KWS

Head of Strategic Procurement

Read Interview
Vicki Harris
Kensington Mortgages

Chief Commercial Officer

Read Interview
Alex Sharp
Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC)

Global Head of Design and Construction

Read Interview
Eric Boonstra
Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC)

VP and GM Western Europe

Read Interview