Marcos Peigo | Scala Data Centers

Marcos Peigo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Scala Data Centers is working to achieve world-class connectivity across Latin America.

Peigo, who is also an Operating Partner with global investment company Digital Colony, is leading Scala’s data centre business model which will offer mobile and internet connectivity to people from Mexico to Chile.

Scala is focusing on hyperscale and colocation projects, building data infrastructure from the ground up to provide space, power supply and high-speed connections to accommodate servers and storage from major cloud service providers.

Peigo is based in São Paulo, Brazil, and provides critical insight into the Latin American data center and IT markets. He is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience working with technology and infrastructure-focused firms in Brazil.

Reflecting on his leadership style, Peigo says he is a “creative guy” who sees himself more as a sergeant than a general. “I like to go into battle with my team,” he said.

“I can navigate from finance to innovation, from architecture to engineering and this is really what drives me as a leader. I want to understand what my people are doing, what people might need and how I can support them to make better decisions.”