Maciej Stawicki - a visionary leader

For nearly three decades Maciej Stawicki, Global Manufacturing Vice President of Procter & Gamble has been at the sharp end of the global supply chain.

Following a classic manufacturing career path Stawicki started his career 28 years ago as the first manager of a new plant in Warsaw, Poland and now oversees the ‘operational excellence’ of P&G’s Integrated Work Systems (IWS).

Over the last year, IWS has continued to be a key enabler in delivering close to a billion dollars of total delivered cost savings. IWS follows two primary principles: the power of zero defects or losses and the power of 100 per cent Total Employer Ownership.

“Not only did we have to operate our facilities, distribution centres and the plants with much lower staffing, but the demand in a number of our categories was much higher versus pre-pandemic - despite that we were able to deliver the service with excellence,” he said.

“P&G has multiple decades of mastery in manufacturing, supply chain excellence, and operations,” said Stawicki’s whose career has naturally evolved from process engineer, line management responsibility to operating department manager, operation manager and plant manager.

These roles have taken him around the world from Russia to Saudia Arabia and Germany but for the past eight years he has been based at P&G’s offices in Geneva, Switzerland.