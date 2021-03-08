brand
Karin Thurberg, Huawei Sweden

Karin Thurberg, Wireless Product Management Huawei Sweden

Karin Thurberg
Huawei

Wireless Product Management

Karin Thurberg is a Director Product Management at Huawei Technologies Sweden AB.

Thurberg has 20 years of experience from leading positions in the telecommunications industry, and has been working at Huawei since 2011 with focus on the market-leading Radio Access Network portfolio for the European market.

Thurberg has a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and an Executive MBA in International Business Management from Uppsala University.

The network will deliver such high bandwidth and low latency that we will be able to digitally transfer ourselves as holograms

Karin Thurberg | Huawei

