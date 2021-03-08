Karin Thurberg, Huawei Sweden

Karin Thurberg is a Director Product Management at Huawei Technologies Sweden AB.

Thurberg has 20 years of experience from leading positions in the telecommunications industry, and has been working at Huawei since 2011 with focus on the market-leading Radio Access Network portfolio for the European market.

Thurberg has a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and an Executive MBA in International Business Management from Uppsala University.

