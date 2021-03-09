James Kirby, Head of EMEA and SVP at CSG

James Kirby has spent more than 10 years at CSG. He joined in 2009 as their Director of Sales Strategy for EMEA, and over the years has worked in a variety of roles and t disciplines before taking up his current role as Senior Vice President and Head of EMEA. “Having worked in lots of different areas of the business, I've built lots of very good solid relationships within the company” he says. “One of the things I strongly believe is empowering the people that work for me. I'm really here as a service to support them - I trust them to come to me when they need me to support them.”

“The general culture at CSG is to provide a servant-leadership style where we empower people with the tools they need to serve our customers” he adds. “We're here to support them and their needs and to be ready when they ask us to step in and provide further support.”

Before joining CSG, Kirby worked as Global Product Manager for Intec Telecom Systems. He spent 8 years at the company in total, having initially joined as Technical Support Engineer in 2001.

Kirby says his style of leadership has “a very strong customer focus. At the end of the day, it's customers that provide us the income to run our business, and we need our customers to be successful to help us grow.”

For a global organisation the size of CSG, having very open relationships is crucial. “We have a lot of dialogue with our stakeholders. Transparency builds trust. If we say we're going to do something, we to do it.”

“Sometimes that means having robust conversations, and we don't always agree, but we have to accept that. We are in a very diverse environment, with diverse customers, cultures, and people. We don't always have to be right – but we have to accept other people's views.”