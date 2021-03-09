East meets west for Arnaud Nelissen Grade

Arnaud Nelissen Grade joined J-Tec Material Handling over six years ago and has played a pivotal role in leading the company’s growth and expansion in South-East Asia.

In his role as Sales Director Asia, Nelissen Grade was actively involved in setting up the new business, based in Thailand - which followed a thorough strategic market analysis and business plan.

Nelissen Grade is a versatile sales and business manager. He switched to a commercial career after experience in project engineering and construction management. He is experienced in working with multi-cultural teams to design and sell high-end, multi-technical projects in the food and chemicals industry.

Nelissen Grade is currently responsible for all commercial matters for J-Tec Material Handling in Asia with a specific focus on SEA. He leads a growing, cross-cultural team of employees including the hiring and training process, in concert with the company headquarters in Belgium.

Nelissen Grade graduated in 2009 from a Belgium university as an industrial engineer and his early career path led him to his first stint working in China for dredging company Jan De Nul.

“As one of 20 engineers - following 6 weeks training in Belgium - I was assigned to China as a representative for the follow-up of newbuilding. I ended up being more a construction supervisor, checking all aspects of shipbuilding, from steel joint welding to mechanical and electrical installation to full performance testing.