Digitally transforming the workplace

Following a long and illustrious career in law and with a Masters degree in management, Kirsi Kantele is transforming the field of HR in Telia Inmics-Nebula.

She describes the past 12 months as having been challenging, but also views the company’s digital transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as a force for good.

With the help of Telia Inmics-Nebula’s strategic partners, Samsung and Microsoft, management of employees and customer requirements have all been successfully fulfilled within the remote environment.

Kantele says, “Our partners, such as Samsung and Microsoft have a pivotal role on our journey. For example, Microsoft is one of our most important strategic partners, and they offer a strong foundation to build digital services. In addition, they offer modern and digital workplace solutions to our customers.

“The nature of work has changed. Employees expect to work securely from anywhere, on any device, and they put a high premium on work that enriches and fulfils them. When their work environment enhances the quality and effectiveness of their work experience, they’re happier, more valuable, and more likely to stay. Companies need to provide that empowerment, but they also need to protect vital IT assets. It’s a fundamental operational change for our customers.”

Managing teams and customer requirements without access to the latest technology, would, admits Kantele, have been very difficult. But she says working with the strategic partners made the process surprisingly easy.