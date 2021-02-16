Deutsche Bahn Infrastructure - Transforming Procurement

2021 is Grothe’s 20th year at Deutsche Bahn, where he has steadily risen through the ranks to scale new heights – both on a personal and company level – and overseen Deutsche Bahn’s digital transformation in procurement.

He had previous experience setting up platforms as a procurement consultant and was drafted into Deutsche Bahn to develop their own procurement platform.

“I originally thought that this would be a two-year project, and then I obviously stayed,” says Grothe. “That was because the people were great and they loved to have someone with them with an entrepreneurial approach – bringing things to an end, making decisions and leading the way.”

Read the full story: HERE