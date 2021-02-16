brand
Deutsche Bahn Infrastructure - Transforming Procurement

Jan Grothe, SVP Procurement Infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn, gives his insight into managing multi-billion-Euro, multi-year rail infrastructure contracts

Scott Birch
|Feb 16|magazine1 min read
Jan Grothe
Deutsche Bahn

SVP Procurement Infrastructure

2021 is Grothe’s 20th year at Deutsche Bahn, where he has steadily risen through the ranks to scale new heights – both on a personal and company level – and overseen Deutsche Bahn’s digital transformation in procurement. 

He had previous experience setting up platforms as a procurement consultant and was drafted into Deutsche Bahn to develop their own procurement platform.

“I originally thought that this would be a two-year project, and then I obviously stayed,” says Grothe. “That was because the people were great and they loved to have someone with them with an entrepreneurial approach – bringing things to an end, making decisions and leading the way.”

Read the full story: HERE 

You have an ambitious goal, you need to prepare for this if you want to reach the top. This is the same in the mountains as it is in business.

Jan Grothe | Deutsche Bahn

