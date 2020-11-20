Alex Sharp: the essential traits of an effective leader

“I think integrity is an incredibly important trait. They need to give credit for accomplishments, but equally acknowledging mistakes when they occur. They also need to put safety and quality first, even if it's possibly not the best for a project or possibly best for the bottom line, it's important to bring true integrity into every decision that you make.”

Communication

“All the best leaders I have worked for have been able to articulate exactly what they want, what they are looking for and what their values are. So that one for me has been something that I've really worked on with my own leadership style to ensure that I communicate clearly.”

Loyalty

“Loyalty has also been important for me. If I feel that if my leader is loyal to me, then that really encourages me to perform best for a business and for everyone around me as well.”

Being decisive

“I think being decisive is another one: being able to make decisions, but considering the information to hand before you do. I think, probably earlier in my career, I would often make decisions because I thought that was what was being expected of me, and sometimes I wouldn't always wait for the full facts to be in place. I think that's something that as I've matured and gained more experience, I've looked to take a true overview of any situation before I make a decision.”

Empowerment

“Empowerment is another. If you're a good leader and you trust your team, you need to empower the team to go off and really get the best results, allow them to act on their own initiative and not continually be there telling people what to do and effectively overwriting people and not giving people creativity to make decisions.”

Read the full story: HERE