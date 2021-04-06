Adrian Dey, Cerner Middle East

Dey joined Cerner in 2017 as the General Manager for Qatar, where he's responsible for Cerner’s overall operations in the country, through the Ministry of Health, and managing relationships with existing clients and prospective ones.

Having relocated to the Middle East from the UK in 2009, before this he was the Head of Service Delivery Management at Injazat Data Systems in Abu Dhabi, a regional leader in providing cloud, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions. He's also held a number of leadership positions at Hewlett Packard and Electronic Data Systems (EDS).

In his current role at Cerner, he's focused on building deeper levels of engagement and partnership with Cerner Clients and Stakeholders across Qatar. Reinforcing Cerner’s position as a trusted partner through consistent Excellence in delivery and Maximizing value realization to Clients and to Qatar in support of Qatar's National Health Strategy and Qatar’s National Vision.

"Innovation has really been at the core of Cerner's DNA since its inception in 1979," he says. "Up to $7 billion has been spent since that time on innovating at the edge of healthcare. We are consistently voted within Forbes' top 100 innovative companies ."

Read the full story HERE