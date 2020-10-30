SAP report identifies new workforce challenges

SAP latest report ‘ The Future of Work Arrives Early: How HR Leaders Are Leveraging the Lessons of Disruption” report , identifies new workforce challenges as a result of extended remote working.

The report which surveyed HR leaders from 10 countries - Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom - identified that 78% of US respondents and 63% of non US respondents expected flexible work policies to be a talent differentiator.

In addition over half of US respondents and 38% of non US respondents stated that a culture that supports remote employees will be one of the top three challenges as the pandemic subsides. The report also discovered that while employees are ready to learn new skills, few HR leaders are planning to invest in programs for reskilling or upskilling in the next 12 months - with only 22% US respondents and 38% of non US respondents planning to invest.

“While HR leaders across the globe ranked maintaining productivity as their biggest challenge, it’s critical that we not lose sight of long-term strategies around learning and reskilling, and diversity, equity and inclusion. The urgency for more agile processes, easier access to data and the ability to support remote work is accelerating digital transformation. It’s critical that leaders develop a culture of continuous learning and inclusion. This will enable workforces to drive needed transformation projects, even during a period of unprecedented change,” commented Jill Popelka, SuccessFactors President, SAP.

Other findings from the report include:

80% of US respondents stating they are likely to recommit to corporate culture and value, and practice inclusive hiring and promotion, however compared to other countries specific actions towards these goals were less than others

Only 46% of U.S. respondents stated they would adjust wages or salaries to address pay inequities, compared to 85% in China and 64% in the United Kingdom

Only 47%of US respondents said that they would change structure or benefits to foster inclusion, compared to 73% in Mexico and 67% in Spain

“This has been a year of dramatic challenges for organisations around the world, and human resource executives have been at the forefront of navigating their organisations through this unprecedented time. To realise the future of work, human resource executives and their colleagues on the leadership team must accelerate their efforts to establish culture, invest in talent and address diversity, inclusion and equity to drive their organisations forward. While HR executives continue to work through these difficult times, there is a great opportunity to lead meaningful change for the workplace and beyond as the report shows,” commented SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr., SHRM-SCP.

