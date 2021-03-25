People Moves EMEA: Microsoft, Warner Music, CBRE, Strategy&

Another week, another slew of executive moves to and across the EMEA region, with lots of executive transitions happening in the Middle East. From real estate to financial consulting, and from Egypt to Dubai, here’s Business Chief’s weekly round-up of the big executive moves in EMEA, March 18-25.

Mirna Arif to head up Microsoft in Egypt

Mirna Arif has been appointed as the Country Manager to spearhead Microsoft operations in Egypt. Arif has more than 18 years of experience spanning multinational organisations and public sector entities across the Middle East and Africa and has been MEA Business Group Director Microsoft since 2019, where she led the strategy and execution of the company’s Surface portfolio in the region. Prior to joining Microsoft, Mirna worked in key roles for Schlumberger, Emerson, Baker Hughes GE. As Microsoft continues to expand its footprint in Egypt, Arif will oversee the company’s efforts in the country to empower public and private organisations to accelerate their digital transformation agendas.

Temi Adeniji appointed to dual executive role for Warner Music in Africa

As Warner Music continues to expand across Africa, Temi Adeniji is appointed to a dual executive role as Managing Director of Warner Music South Africa and SVP Strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa. Adeniji has been with Warner Music since 2016, first as Director, International Strategy & Operations, then VP, and more recently as SVP, and she has been developing the company’s presence in the region through key deals including landmark licensing deals with African digital music services Audiomack and Boomplay. According to Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, “there is no one more qualified and better able to lead our next chapter” than Temi.

Walid El-Hindi appointed CEO of Real Estate for SHUAA Capital

Real estate sector veteran Walid El-Hindi has been appoin ted CEO of Real Estate for leading asset management and investment banking platform SHUAA Capital. Bringing with him 25 years of experience in real estate, Walid most recently spent five years as CEO at IMKAN Properties where he led the establishment and growth of the company into one of the leading property developers in the Middle East, and was responsible for building a portfolio of developments now valued at Dhs100 billion. In this new role, Walid will be responsible for managing SHUAA’s significant real estate portfolio and activities and for driving growth, and Walid’s international experience in this space “will greatly enhance our efforts to further strengthen our presence across geographies”, says Jassim Alseddiqui, Group CEO of SHUAA Capital.

Kenneth Hatton to lead EMEA Hotels at CBRE

With a career that began in corporate M&A and hospitality law, Kenneth Hatton has been appointed Managing Director, head of Hotels, EMEA by CBRE. With significant experience on both the brand and owner side around the world, and most recently serving as Executive VP – Global Development and General Counsel at Belmond Ltd., Hatton brings a deep understanding of varies industry insights to the role. He has been involved with transactions, on both the advisor and principal side, involving over 350 hotels and mixed-use projects across EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Aurelien Vincent secures partner role in the Middle East at Strategy&

Experienced consultant Aurelien Vincent has been made a Partner at Strategy& in the Middle East, and will be part of the firm’s financial services practice. Vincent most recently served as a Partner at McKinsey in Dubai, advising clients in banking, public finance institutions, regulators and funds in the Middle East region on strategy, organisation, transformation, risk and post-merger integration. Prior to this, he was a Senior VP at Dexia and also served at banking institutions BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase.