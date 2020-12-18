Accenture: five actions to help get back to work safely
Accenture’s Oliver Wright and Eva Sage-Gavin discuss five actions organisations should take to help get back to work safely
In this extraordinarily challenging time, we’ve all had to adapt to far-reaching changes in the way we live, consume, work and socialize. Companies have had to act quickly and decisively to support their people, help communities fight the pandemic and ensure their businesses come through the crisis stronger.
As economies and societies begin reopening, a new set of challenges is emerging. Manufacturers face the need to balance ramping up operations while ensuring the mental and physical health and wellbeing of their workforce. No-one should pretend this will be easy. It will require exceptional flexibility, resilience and resourcefulness – particularly because most markets will likely experience cycles of opening and closing until a vaccine has inoculated a critical mass of the population.
These are the realities of the post-COVID world, a world in which the ability to manage and capitalize on uncertainty has become a massive strategic differentiator.
How is your business creating and executing a physical distancing strategy that allows people to be productive and feel safe? With broad consensus that we won’t go back to life as we knew it, how are you addressing fundamental questions about how your business should reset and renew for the new reality?
As manufacturers endeavor to get their people back to work safely, consider these five actions:
Be prepared to quickly redeploy people to areas of high demand. Review your training programs to ensure they’re upskilling the workforce for the demands of the future. Carefully prioritize who in the business needs to travel internationally and update HR and travel policies accordingly. Accept that home working, video-conferencing and remote collaboration are likely to become permanent features of your operations. Rethink how time management, performance monitoring and career progression need to change for this more physically dispersed workforce.
Just as important, consider making temporary resilience boosting policies – such as paid sick leave – permanent whilst going beyond mental health awareness to offer services that tackle root-cause issues.
Digital technologies can play a key role in ensuring safety throughout your return to work. By creating a “digital twin” of the workplace, for example, it’s possible to simulate and test layout configurations. Use those simulations to assess how well people would be able to comply with social distancing rules, particularly in high-risk areas, such as canteens, sanitary facilities and meeting rooms. In addition, consider whether you want to deploy ‘safe worker’ apps and temperature monitoring facilities to alert workers when they’re breaching proximity limits and to detect areas of overcrowding in the workplace in real time.
By taking these five actions, you will better position your company to manage the uncertainty of the coming months and ramp up and renew your operations – all while ensuring your people stay safe and well.
